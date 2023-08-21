Bond agreement reached for 2 co-defendants indicted in Georgia election interference case

Key players in Trump investigation John Eastman, Attorney for Trump Eastman was among those who testified before a Georgia State Senate subcommittee making several claims of voter fraud. He was a key architect of the attempt to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the official Democratic electors in Georgia and other swing states in favor of 'alternate' Trump electors. Eastman was a key participant in the subsequent attempts to overturn the election. On January 6, 2021, Eastman presented a speech at the White House Trump rally that preceded the 2021 United States Capitol attack. Eastman subsequently implored Vice President Pence to violate the Electoral Count Act to delay certification of the election. Eastman retired from the Chapman University faculty after the controversy created by his having spoken at the Trump rally. On March 28, 2022, federal judge David O. Carter found Eastman, along with Trump, was more likely than not to have "dishonestly conspired to obstruct the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021". In December 2022, the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack recommended Eastman be charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, along with Trump and potentially others.