Is Kamala Harris just in a honeymoon phase? Here’s what a political expert had to say

ATLANTA — It’s been a whirlwind of a week in politics since President Joe Biden announced he was no longer seeking reelection and was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Since then Harris has broken fundraising records as she now goes head-to-head with former President Donald Trump to win the White House in November.

Channel 2′s Justin Farmer spoke to political analyst Bill Crane to see if the momentum that Harris is seeing is just excitement.

Crane said there are three indicators to look at. The first is polling.

“We’re getting polls, and some of the earlier snap polls put her ahead of where Biden was, but still trailing Donald Trump,” Crane said.

He said the second indicator is money.

“Her campaign … has raised $100 million since that announcement was made public and she was endorsed by Joe Biden. It’s real money and most of those donations are $50 or less,” Crane said.

The last indicator is crowd size.

“Word is, she’s getting younger people and a more diverse audience than Joe Biden was drawing, but most importantly, larger crowds,” Crane said.

Harris has received several big endorsements since announcing she was running for president. The latest was from former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle.

Harris is expected to be back in Atlanta on Tuesday for a rally. So far, we have not heard of any events for Trump coming up in Georgia.

