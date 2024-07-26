Former President, first lady Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Vice President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Just a few days before Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta, former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama have formally endorsed her presidential run.

In a video and set of statements shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Friday morning, the Obamas called Harris to commend her on their friendship and promise their support ahead of the November election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala: I am so proud of you. This is going to be historic,” former first lady Michelle Obama can be heard saying.

“We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” former Pres. Obama says.

The vice president responds by telling them she appreciates their support and friendship over the years.

“Most of all, I just want to tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship you have given over all these years mean more than I can express. So thank you both,” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention after President Joe Biden announced over the weekend that he was dropping out of the race and would not be seeking re-election.

The phone call also highlights the friendship and potentially historic link between the nation’s first Black president and the first woman, first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to serve as vice president, who is now vying to break those same barriers at the presidential rank.

Former President and Secretary Bill and Hillary Clinton announced their endorsement of Harris in the hours following her announcement that she intended to seek the nomination.

Former President Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination for president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee earlier this month, just days after he was shot in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

You can watch the full phone call between Harris and the Obamas below.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Video shows former President, first lady Barack and Michelle Obama endorse VP Harris

©2024 Cox Media Group