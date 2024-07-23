Georgia DNC announces endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for President

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Democratic Party of Georgia announced that its delegation to the 2024 Democratic National Convention has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

This comes after President Joe Biden stepped out of the 2024 presidential race over the weekend.

President Biden, along with several other elected officials in the Democratic party, released statements endorsing Harris on Sunday.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said the Democratic party is “deeply grateful” to President Biden for his decision.

”The Democratic Party of Georgia’s DNC delegation is deeply grateful to President Biden for his transformational leadership and proud to join him in enthusiastically endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President,” said Congresswoman Williams.

She continued on to say the party knows that Harris is the right candidate to defeat Donald Trump.

“Georgia Democrats know that Vice President Harris is the right candidate to defeat convicted felon Donald Trump – we are united, our eyes are on the prize, and we’re ready to send her back to the White House as President.”

