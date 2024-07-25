VP Kamala Harris stopping in Atlanta next week for presidential campaign event

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Atlanta next week for her first campaign stop in Georgia since entering the presidential race.

Democratic Party sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that Harris will host a campaign event on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No other details have been released about her visit. Harris has been to Georgia several times this year, but this will be her first visit as a presidential candidate.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden stepped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Harris.

On Monday, the Democratic Party of Georgia announced that its delegation to the 2024 Democratic National Convention has endorsed Harris.

The Democratic National Convention is set to take place in Chicago in August. Former President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination at the RNC in Milwaukee earlier this month.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Donald Trump accepts nomination for 2024 presidential election, again

©2024 Cox Media Group