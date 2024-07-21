Former Democratic presidents commend Pres. Biden, but not all throw support to VP Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are showing their support for President Joe Biden after he announced he will not seek reelection in the 2024 race.

Minutes after announcing he was dropping out of the presidential race, he threw his support for the Democratic nomination to Vice President Kamala Harris.

In their statements, both of which are lengthy, only former President Bill and former Secretary Hillary Clinton also endorsed Harris. Former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama focused only on Biden and did not mention Harris as a possible nominee.

“We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country,” the Clintons wrote. “We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her.”

For eight years, Biden served as Vice President under former President Obama.

“Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe’s remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character — his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts,” former President Obama wrote.

He goes on to say that he knows Pres. Biden’s decision to “pass the torch” has been one of the hardest of his life.

“But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country,” he wrote.

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.



An official Democratic nominee has not been selected and will not be selected until the Democratic National Convention in August.

