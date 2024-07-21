Former President Trump says Biden ‘not fit to run’ following president’s departure from 2024 race

WASHINGTON, DC — Forner President Donald Trump has shared his opinion on how he feels about President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

The move comes just weeks before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and after weeks of high-profile Democrats urging Biden to step aside, saying he will not be able to win against former President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted to his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the president said it is “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”

Trump took to his Truth Social account less than an hour later saying in part, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve--and never was.”

Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The president and former president squared off at the historical debate last month.

Biden and Trump took the stage to discuss topics such as the economy, inflation, medicare, Roe V. Wade, immigration, foreign policy, and the attack in the US Capitol on Jan.6.

There were a lot of accusations flying from both directions.

Trump said because of illegal immigration, the ‘U.S. is now a rats’ nest.’ Biden accused Trump of ‘having the morals of an alley cat.’

They battled over the topics of abortion, the economy, and the wars in Ukraine and Israel.

They argued over Jan. 6 and Trump’s felony convictions.

Trump insisted Biden weaponized the justice department against him and insinuated that Biden could be convicted after he leaves office, something Biden took issue with.

“But he could be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office. Joe could be a convicted felon with all the things he’s done,” Trump said.

“The idea that you have the right to seek retribution against any American just because you’re president is wrong. Simply wrong. No president has ever spoken like that before,” Biden said.

Biden said Trump cuddled up to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has a long history of admiring comments about Putin, including calling Putin’s tactics in the 2022 invasion of Ukraine “genius” and “very savvy.”

Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times during his presidency and had called Kim “a pretty smart cookie.” In 2018, during a brief thaw, Trump said he and Kim exchanged letters and that “we fell in love.”

“He wrote me beautiful letters and they are great letters,” Trump said.

Abortion is one of the most important issues for Democrats in this year’s election. The president was unable to explain Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion.

When asked if he supports some restrictions on abortion Biden said he, “supports Roe v. Wade, which had three trimesters. The first time is between a woman and a doctor. Second time is between a doctor and an extreme situation. A third time is between the doctor, I mean, between the women and the state.”

He added that he thought doctors, not politicians, should make decisions about “women’s health.”

Biden will now remain in office until the next President takes the oath on Jan. 20, 2025.

©2024 Cox Media Group