President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, drops out of Las Vegas speaking engagement

LAS VEGAS, NV — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News Reports.

Biden was set to speak at the UnidosUS Conference in Las Vegas at 4:30 this afternoon to shore up support among Latino voters. The head of UnidosUS announced the president’s status on stage.

UnidosUS is a Latin civil rights and advocacy organization.

Biden was expected to announce that U.S. citizens’ spouses without legal status could apply for permanent residency without having to leave the country first.

Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a statement that the president is experiencing mild symptoms and that he is vaccinated and boosted.

“He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said. “The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

The president’s doctor said Biden presented with upper respiratory symptoms including a cough, runny nose and general malaise. He has received his first dose of Paxlovid.

