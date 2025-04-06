1 dead after shooting in Gwinnett County shopping center parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County on Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to a shopping center at 850 Dogwood Road around 2:30 a.m.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims spotted multiple shell casings and evidence markers on the ground at the scene.

Police told Mims that a man in his early 20s died at the hospital after his friends drove him there. Officers have one person detained for questioning.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

