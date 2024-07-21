President Joe Biden is stepping out of the 2024 race, so now what happens?

ATLANTA — The Democratic National Convention is just weeks away and the process of choosing another Democratic nominee isn’t as simple as removing President Joe Biden from the top of the ticket.

Biden announced on Sunday that he was stepping aside in the 2024 race and was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the President.

His primary and caucus wins earlier this year secured him the support of nearly 3,900 delegates.

So what happens now that Biden has said he will no longer run in 2024?

Casey Burgat, assistant professor at George Washington University told Channel 2 Washington Bureau reporter Kirsten Garriss that there are several possible scenarios.

“We haven’t seen this play out in a long time and Democratic politics or Republican politics for that matter,” said Casey Burgat, assistant professor at George Washington University.

Burgat said while Vice President Kamala Harris is already on the ticket, she won’t automatically become the next presidential nominee.

Delegates could choose her or anyone else.

RELATED STORIES:

“She was not on the ballot, it was only a singular person, you were voting for a presidential nominee, and then that authority to pick the running mate goes to the president and confirmed by that convention,” said Burgat.

Burgat said delegates will make the case for a nominee and then vote.

“And the first one to a majority will be the presumptive nominee, or in fact, the official nominee heading into November,” he said.

There’s a separate process if President Biden were to step down after accepting the nomination next month.

In that case, Burgat said the Democratic National Party would consult with Democratic congressional and gubernatorial leaders to select a new nominee.

“So if we’re thinking this is a backroom deal right now headed into Chicago if President Biden drops out, it will literally be party elders selecting their nominee without any sort of down-ballot approval process from voters or even delegates,” said Burgat.

Biden will now remain in office until the next President takes the oath on Jan. 20, 2025.

RELATED NEWS:

Trump to accept GOP’s nomination Thursday night as RNC wraps up It will be Trump's first speech since he was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

©2024 Cox Media Group