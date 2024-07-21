Atlanta

Georgia leaders, lawmakers react to Pres. Biden dropping out of presidential race

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Joe Biden FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would not seek reelection and will “stand down” from the 2024 presidential race.

Just a few minutes later, the president endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

Now, Georgia leaders and lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are reacting to the much-debated announcement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement calling the president “an extraordinary American,” “friend” and “leader.”

Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party Josh McKoon posted on X that if the president does not feel he is fit to run, he should not finish out his term as president.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, described Democrats calling for the president to step down a “soft civil war.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has been working on Pres. Biden’s campaign, saying she is “filled with a profound sense of sadness and admiration for the man who has served our nation with unwavering dedication and grace.”

Former two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams posted saying that Democrats must unite around whoever becomes the presidential nominee.

