Popular Atlanta pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta restaurant has primo pizza, according to an Italian culinary guide.

The culinary guide, 50 Top Pizza, included Antico Pizza Napoletana on its annual ranking of 50 Top Pizza USA.

The popular pizzeria on Hemphill Avenue was ranked No. 33.

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"The strength of this place lies in two simple but not trivial factors: the perfect execution of Neapolitan-style pizza, with a more pronounced crust, and the simplicity of the formula that truly harks back to the ancient pizzerias," the guide wrote.

The restaurant on Atlanta’s Westside is no stranger to national recognition.

While it has not received the coveted MICHELIN Star, it has received the Bib Gourmand recognition, highlighting its quality and affordability while also giving the pizzeria national notoriety.

According to the culinary, you’ll have to stop at Una Pizza Napoletana in New York for the best slice in the country.

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