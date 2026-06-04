Shooting victim shows up at DeKalb fire station seeking help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a fire station seeking help Thursday afternoon.

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According to police, officers responded after learning that a person suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the fire station along Pleasant Wood Drive.

Authorities said the victim suffered what appeared to be moderate injuries.

NewsChopper2 flew over the scene, where multiple first responders were seen assisting in the investigation.

Investigators are now working to determine where the shooting took place.

“We’re also trying to locate where the shooting happened, as it appears the patient was shot and seeking help at a fire station,” the department said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene. We’ll have the latest updates beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m.

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