Georgia data center to be one of largest in United States

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A new data center is coming to eastern Georgia. A Columbia County official says the Google data center will be one of the largest in the country.

“So once all of that is built out, once all of White Oak and all the Pumpkin Center is built out, it will be one of the largest data centers, certainly in the country,” Scott Johnson, Columbia County manager, told ABC affiliate WJBF.

Johnson said the decision to approve the data center, which consists of 8 million square foot of buildings, was made after listening to the concerns of the community and placing environmental restrictions on the project.

A web page set up by the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce about the project gives details on the expected economic advantages and environmental impact on the community.

According to the chamber of commerce information, the center is expected to use very little water because it will recycle water to keep cool.

Johnson told WJBF that they expect a reduction in property taxes because of income from the data centers.

Nearby residents expressed their concerns over environmental impacts, property values and quality of life before the county commission voted to approve the project.

“We were supposed to raise our family and have friends in this neighborhood, and now we don’t have that option because we’re risking our health staying here,” Alexandria Roney told WJBF.

Johnson said much of the information people are getting about data centers is outdated.

“It’s going to put Columbia County on the map,” the county manager said. “There are data centers going everywhere. But how many other places have you heard that had a strategic plan upfront to use all this money to be able to eliminate property taxes?”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group