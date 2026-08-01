Police investigation underway near Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A large police investigation is underway near Stone Mountain Park on Highway 78 westbound Saturday afternoon.

A Channel 2 photographer at the scene caught video of police on the highway, with part of the highway blocked off.

Traffic in the area is snarled. Those in the area should expect delays.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to a DeKalb PD spokesperson, who said the investigation is being conducted by Gwinnett PD.

Gwinnett PD has yet to respond to a request for information.

The nature of the investigation is currently unknown.

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