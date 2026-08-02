Man killed after shooting in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting off Stone Mountain Highway. The incident happened just after midnight, Sunday. in the parking lot of a small shopping plaza just west of Snellville.

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Gwinnett County PD Public Information Officer told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that officers were on patrol in the area and heard gunshots coming from the parking lot of 3541 Stone Mountain Hwy in Snellville, GA.

Officers say they saw a male suspect running away from the scene and took him into custody without incident. Investigators then found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.

Mims spoke with a man that was leaving the scene who says his family members were at a birthday party at an event venue when he heard what sounded like fireworks as everyone was leaving.

Police say the two men had some altercation before the shots rang out. No word on if the two men knew each other. Gwinnett PD has also not released the names of the victim or suspect at this time.

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Witnesses and anyone who has any information to share in this case, are encouraged to please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

This is a developing story.

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