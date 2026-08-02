Legendary high school coach William ‘Buck’ Godfrey dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A legendary metro Atlanta high school coach is being mourned.

Southwest DeKalb confirmed in a social media post that William “Buck” Godfrey died.

Godfrey’s daughter also confirmed his death to Channel 2’s Karyn Greer Saturday night.

He became a three-time hall-of-famer — Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Georgia High School Association Hall of Fame, and Southwest DeKalb Hall of Fame — for his lengthy, successful career as head football coach at Southwest DeKalb.

Godfrey’s tenure started in 1983 and concluded in 2012. During this time, the football team only missed making the playoff three of the 30 years.

Under Godfrey’s leadership, Southwest DeKalb earned the 1995 1995 GHSA AAAA championship.

Southwest DeKalb said Godfrey’s impact was felt on and off the field.

“His greatest gift was the character and integrity he instilled into men and women. He inspired us all!!”

Godfrey reflected on his career ahead of his induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

“These Hall of Fame honors were not really a thought to me when I started coaching,” he said. “I was concerned with developing students and athletes into good citizens. The Hall of Fame thing was something mentioned later in my career, and I am truly humbled.

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