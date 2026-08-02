19-year-old dies after jumping into Georgia lake

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old man from Ashburn died Saturday following a possible drowning at Lake Blackshear.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Darian Taylor.

Emergency responders received a 911 call regarding the incident near the lake’s floating dock at 3 p.m.

The Sumter County Dive Team arrived at the scene and recovered Taylor at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Authorities reported that Taylor jumped into the water and did not resurface.

Bystanders at the scene attempted to rescue the man but were unable to locate him.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office thanked multiple responding agencies for their assistance in the recovery efforts. Officials also extended condolences to Taylor’s family.

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