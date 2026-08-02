Report: Georgia among states reporting cyberattacks on water systems

A federal investigation is underway after cyberattacks were reported in some states, including Georgia.

ABC News is reporting six states are tied to the hack, including Georgia, Michigan and Minnesota.

Investigators say while it’s one of the most serious cyberattacks on U.S. water systems in years, disruptions have been limited.

So far, no incidents of actual contamination have been reported.

The report by ABC News didn’t disclose where exactly in Georgia the cyberattack occured.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the governor’s office and state emergency officials for more information.

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