Multi-agency drug bust leads to 2 arrests in north Georgia, sheriff’s office says

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A task force in north Georgia worked together on a drug investigation, leading to two people being taken to jail.

According to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office, the operation was a coordinated effort to fight drug-related crime.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Hiawassee Police Department and the SCOUT Task Force on Friday, with two people arrested on a variety of drug charges.

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“This successful operation reflects the dedication and teamwork of our law enforcement agencies as we continue to combat drug trafficking and protect our vulnerable populations,” Sheriff Anthony Coleman said.

The sheriff’s office did not identify either suspect, but revealed that both were charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Felony theft by taking ($1,500)

Manufacturing marijuana

Elder exploitation

Possession of drug-related objects

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

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