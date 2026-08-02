Flooding, power outages keep north Georgia town without clean water

MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. — A north Georgia town hit with sudden flooding on Saturday will remain in a state of emergency due to loss of power.

Channel 2 Action News reported when McCaysville officials declared the state of emergency on Saturday afternoon after flooding damage shut down roads and several government buildings, including the police department and post office.

Early on Sunday, city officials asked residents to only use water in emergencies, as the water treatment plant has been without power leading to a “loss of a significant amount of treated water.”

The city said that until power is fully restored and the system is stabilized, it is critical that everyone conserves water.

“We have major leaks from flooding and cannot contain them at this time,” the city said Sunday morning.

The Fannin County Fire Rescue Department is on-site with other community partners to assist with rescue efforts and to clear roads for services to be restored.

Photos from Fannin County officials show crews working with residents to clear water and mud from the roads.

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