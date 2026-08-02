City of McCaysville issues State of Emergency after heavy flooding

MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. — McCaysville Public Safety Director Michael Earley released this statement after Downtown McCaysville experienced significant flooding tonight:

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On behalf of Mayor Terry Arp, Vice Mayor Jason Woody, and myself, we have officially declared a State of Emergency for the City of McCaysville.

Our downtown area has experienced significant flooding, not from the river, but due to major drainage issues associated with the ongoing State Highway 5 road construction. As a result, numerous businesses along the Riverwalk and throughout downtown McCaysville have sustained flood damage. The McCaysville Police Department and the Post Office are flooded as well, along with several other businesses and residential properties.

For the safety of our citizens and emergency responders, Blue Ridge Drive is closed until further notice from Pat’s Country Kitchen to the IGA intersection. Please avoid the downtown area and use alternate routes until the roadway can be safely reopened.

We ask everyone to keep our community, our residents, our business owners, and our first responders in your thoughts and prayers as we work together through this emergency. We appreciate your patience, support, and cooperation as crews respond to this situation and begin the recovery process.

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Earley has been keeping residents updated via his Facebook page. He posted this statement moments ago urging residents to conserve their water:

At this time, we are asking all customers on the City of McCaysville water system to immediately stop using water unless it is an absolute emergency.

Due to the severe flooding, our water treatment plant has been without power for an extended period, resulting in the loss of a significant amount of treated water. Until power is fully restored and the system is stabilized, it is critical that everyone conserve water. We have a major leaks from flooding and cannot contain them at this time.

Please do not use water for any non-essential purpose at this time. Your cooperation is essential in helping us preserve the remaining water supply and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

We appreciate your patience, understanding, and support during this emergency. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

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