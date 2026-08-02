Man accused of attacking woman in north Georgia now faces murder charges

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A homeless man originally taken to jail, accused of assaulting a homeless woman now faces a murder charge.

Initially, Gainesville police said Tommy Jonathan Payne, 37, had hit a 62-year-old woman in the head with a blunt object on July 21.

On Thursday, police shared an update that Payne faced new charges for malice murder and felony murder, after the victim, identified as Carolyn Louise Garrett, died from her injures in the attack.

Payne was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and loitering and prowling upon his original arrest for the attack.

He remains in the Hall County Jail without bond, facing the additional charges for malice murder and felony murder, according to jail records.

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