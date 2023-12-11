Georgia rapper Quando Rondo back in custody, facing federal charges, FBI says

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia rapper is back in custody after officials say he was arrested on federal drug charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation told WJCL that 24-year-old Tyquian Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo, was taken into custody on federal drug charges on Friday.

According to WJCL, Bowman was pulled over at Burroughs Street and 37th and taken into custody.

The arrest comes after Bowman was indicted in June for violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and illegally using a communication facility.

According to an indictment, Bowman is part of the Rollin’ 60′s gang and is accused of making gang members provide him with guns and setting up a marijuana sale in Macon before going there to buy it.

He is also accused of buying hydrocodone pills separately in Savannah.

According to the indictment, other gang members trafficked more than four grams of cocaine, about 20 grams of M30 pills, hydrocodone pills, and 28 grams of fentanyl. Some used jail phones to schedule drug sales. Others sold drugs out of a house located at 1301 E. 39th Street.

In addition to the indictment, the Chatham County District Attorney filed a motion in late September asking that the court prohibit Bowman from entering the county as part of his bond conditions.

“Based upon information and belief, the defendant has been the target of a recent shooting, which fits a pattern, and his presence poses a danger to the citizens of Chatham County,” the filing stated.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

