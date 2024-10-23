VIDEO: Driver hits speeds of 130 mph during chase on I-85

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Douglasville man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase along Interstate 85.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday, just before 4 a.m., Coweta County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2021 Hyundai Sonata on I-85 southbound near mile marker 53. Officials said the car passed the deputy’s vehicle sitting on the shoulder traveling at 88 mph.

As deputies began to initiate the stop, the suspect, later identified as Isaiah Clark, 26, began accelerating to 91 mph.

CCSO said Clark began changing lanes erratically and then ‘blacked out’, which means turning off both headlights and taillights. As deputies passed mile marker 51, Clark reached speeds of over 130 mph, while ‘blacked out’ around traffic, according to Coweta County officials.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Coweta County deputy performed a PIT maneuver on Clark’s car before the suspect slammed on his brakes.

Dashcam video shows the car coming to a stop, with deputies putting Clark, and a passenger, Jillian Stephens, 40, in cuffs.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found two bags of meth in a brown purse, a bag of meth in a bag in the trunk, marijuana, and Alprazolam pills. Deputies said they also found a broken meth pipe in the side drive door.

The sheriff’s office said, both Stephens and Clark refused to claim the drugs and both were charged with illegal drugs.

Clark was also charged with speeding, reckless driving and attempting to elude police officers.

The pair was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Coweta County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group