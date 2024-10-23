Atlanta among top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities in United States

ATLANTA — Atlanta has made a list of the ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States.

Orkin released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024 to determine the list.

Atlanta came in at 16th on the list.

Chicago topped the list for the 10th consecutive year, according to Orkin.

“Rodents can cause a lot of structural problems for property owners,” said John Kane, Orkin National Accounts Entomologist & Quality Manager. “They can get in around piping and even chew through walls. These tiny culprits tend to chew through wiring, which poses an increased risk of fires.”

Here’s how Atlanta stacked up compared to other cities:

Chicago, Ill. Los Angeles, Calif. New York, N.Y. San Francisco, Cali. Washington, D.C. Denver, Colo. Philadelphia, Pa. Detroit, Mich. Baltimore, Md. Cleveland, Ohio Minneapolis, Minn. Boston, Mass. Hartford, Conn. Seattle, Wash. Indianapolis, Ind. Atlanta, Ga. Columbus, Ohio San Diego, Calif. Milwaukee, Wis. Sacramento, Calif. Pittsburgh, Pa. Dallas, Texas Miami, Fla. Norfolk, Va. Houston, Texas

You can find the full list here compared to last year’s rankings.

