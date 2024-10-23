Mother of 6-year-old with special needs identified as a victim in deadly Roswell fire

ROSWELL, Ga. — Two people died in a Roswell apartment fire that officials say was caused by unattended cooking. Family members have identified one of the victims as a mother of a 6-year-old with special needs.

Jasmine King died on Saturday along with a friend and two dogs at the Champions Green Apartment Complex.

“Her son is going to miss her terribly. We are all still in shock. Jasmine was only 28 years old and had her whole life ahead of her,” her godparent Zucchuni Murphy wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The fire started around 3:28 a.m. Investigators determined the fire was started by unattended cooking. Smoke alarms were working at the time.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families affected by this devastating loss,” said Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino. “This tragedy is a reminder of how quickly accidents can happen. We encourage everyone to take simple precautions when cooking to help prevent future tragedies.”

Murphy has created the GoFundMe page to help bury her goddaughter.

“I understand that everyone is dealing with their own lives which is why I am only asking for enough to give Jasmine a proper burial,” she wrote.

