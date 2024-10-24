Powerball jackpot ticket worth $478.2 million sold in metro Atlanta

BUFORD, Ga. — A lucky person in metro Atlanta won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night.

The Georgia Lottery and Powerball websites show the winner purchased the ticket in Buford.

The jackpot amount is estimated at $478.2 million before taxes. The cash option is $230.5 million after taxes. The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29, 39 with a Powerball of 20.

At this time it is unclear where in Buford the person purchased the ticket.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Lottery for more information on the winner.

This is the first Powerball jackpot winner in Georgia since 2016.

William and Heather Ten Broeke were grocery shopping at a Publix in Brookhaven when Heather reminded her husband to buy a Powerball ticket.

The couple won and selected the cash option which totaled $165,613,511.

