Cardi B hospitalized, cancels appearance at Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest days away

ATLANTA — Rapper Cardi B has announced she won’t be performing at this weekend’s ONE Musicfest in Atlanta’s Central Park.

Cardi B, 32, posted on X on Wednesday afternoon that she has spent the last few days in the hospital “recovering from a medical emergency” and that she was pulling out of ONE Musicfest.

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there,” she wrote in her statement.

Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/FoIFNo9r2s — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2024

The two-day festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Cardi B was set to perform on Saturday.

Cardi B was one of the event’s headliners. Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glorilla, Nelly, Method Man and more are also headlining the festival.

Single-day tickets start at $129 and can be bought here.

Earlier this year, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, filed for divorce from Atlanta rapper and Migos member Offset. When she announced she filed for divorce, she also announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

