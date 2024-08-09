Cardi B, Gunna, Earth, Wind & Fire among those scheduled to perform at annual ONE Musicfest

ATLANTA — ONE Musicfest has announced its lineup for 2024.

The 2024 festival will feature artists including Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glorilla, Nelly, Method Man and more. This is the 15th year of the festival.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve reached the fifteen-year mark. We’ve grown into the longest-running and largest Black independently owned festival in the country and this journey has been a blessing. Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we continue to bring the biggest and brightest performers in music and the best activations with amazing partners,” states ONE Musicfest Founder, J Carter.

The festival will be held on Oct. 26 and 27th at Piedmont Park.

A two-day general admission ticket starts at $219.

For more information on tickets, click here.

