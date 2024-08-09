Judge denies motion for YSL mistrial after “secret” meeting

ATLANTA — A judge has denied a motion for a mistrial in the YSL trial after a supposedly secret meeting between the previous judge and a defendant.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his associates were indicted in a sweeping RICO case last year. The trial has since been full of twists and turns, including the arrest of a defense attorney and the removal of former judge Ural Glanville.

Glanville was accused of having a closed-door (ex parte) meeting with prosecutors and Kenneth Copeland, one of the state’s key witnesses, on June 10. Williams’ attorney said they were not told about the meeting.

Glanville was subsequently removed from the trial and replaced with another judge.

On July 23, attorneys for defendant Demonte Kendrick filed a motion for mistrial, arguing that Kendrick’s rights were denied when he was not allowed to be present at the ex parte meeting and that Glanville was biased towards the prosecution, among other claims.

Judge Paige Whitaker argued that the meeting did not involve Kendrick and that he did not have a right to be present. Whitaker also argued that because Glanville was removed, that argument about his bias no longer applies.

