Accused DeKalb cult leader ‘Nature Boy’ hospitalized after prison fight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of running a cult in DeKalb County before being convicted of rape and sentenced to life in prison earlier this year was injured in a prison fight earlier this week.

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Eligio Bishop had to be hospitalized in the Macon State Prison on Wednesday.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and returned to the prison.

In March, Bishop, who is known as “Nature Boy” online, was found guilty on charges of rape, false imprisonment, and sharing three pieces of sexually explicit content on social media. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators have accused him of leading a cult known as CarbonNation, raping a member when she tried to leave in 2022 and posting revenge porn online after she left.

One witness, Juliano Diaz, testified that CarbonNation is not a cult.

“It’s not a cult,” said Diaz. “It’s a tribe.”

Another testified that Bishop did not control when they ate or drank nor did he force them to use the restroom outside. Porchae Wade said she did not consider him God, but “Yes, he is the Mosiah.”

His trial was briefly delayed after he accused the judge of trying to spread COVID-19 in the courtroom after she tested positive for the virus several days earlier.

Bishop also claimed that the shackles he was made to wear were prejudicing the jury against him.

The people involved in the fight with Bishop have not been identified and it’s unclear what charges they will face.

The Georgia DOC’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating the incident.

