Economic uncertainty from tariffs could cause gas prices to fall

As the markets react to the fallout from last week’s tariff announcement, most experts are expecting to see a decline in gas prices.

Experts told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna that market uncertainty is a big reason why.

Future projects have a big impact on what gas prices may do in the short term. If consumers don’t spend as much on trips or vacations, it hurts demand.

Coupling that with an increase in the supply of oil, experts say Georgia gas prices could drop to $2.50 per gallon.

The average statewide price is currently at $3.04, but GasBuddy and local experts see that changing soon.

Last week, OPEC announced they would increase oil production nearly triple the expected amount, increasing supply. And with fears of an economic recession after the market sell off have oil prices dropping.

“Remember, markets are all about perception not reality, and so if the market today thinks that in June people are going to travel a lot less, prices are going to begin to come down right now,” said Chris Edmonds, CEO of Enerecap Partners.

