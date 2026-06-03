Teen hit by car while riding e-bike home from football practice. Police say it’s his fault

ROSWELL, Ga. — One North Fulton mother is sharing her warning about kids on e-bikes after a car hit her son landing him in the hospital and in need of surgery.

“I didn’t have enough time to react,” remembers 15-year-old Carter Moore. One moment he was riding his e-bike home from football practice and the next he’d been hit by a car.

“Right when I was there about to cross, that’s when they decided to pull out right in front of me,” recalled Carter.

“Just panic, we got a call from police,” his mother, Danielle Moore told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan. “My heart just dropped.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Danielle and her husband rushed to the scene to find Carter as he was loaded into an ambulance.

“I broke my femur, they need to do surgery like two days after, the pain was pretty bad,” said Carter.

Pictures show the broken bones and screws.

Police came to the hospital, and said the crash was Carter’s fault.

“They cited him with several tickets saying it was his fault because apparently if you’re over 12 years old, you’re not supposed to ride a bike on the sidewalk,” his mom said.

TRENDING STORIES:

In recent weeks, Roswell police have warned about an increase in crashes like these.

For the Moore family, they weren’t aware he had to be riding the e-bikes on the street, which they say would’ve been a deal breaker.

“It’s even more ridiculous for kids to be in the roads on their bikes but you know that is the law,” Danielle Moore said.

At Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, their trauma team is seeing e-bike injuries increase. There were two reported in 2024 and 24 in 2025. They’re still collecting 2026 data.

Carter spent several days at the hospital. Where his family said staff there told them, they too had seen several kids coming in with e-bike injuries. That is one reason they wanted to share this warning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group