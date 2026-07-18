Delta brings back Fresca for air travelers this summer

ATLANTA — If you are a fan of the citrusy flavored soda that’s been missing from Delta flights for quite a few years, your prayers have been answered.

The Atlanta based airline has brought back the oft-requested, low calorie Fresca to their beverage cart offerings.

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The soda, produced by Atlanta based Coca-Cola has been popular since its introduction in 1966 but in recent years was not always easy to find.

Delta said it has been one of their most requested refreshments and with its bright, sparkly, citrusy flavor, they felt summer was the best time to bring it back.

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In case you get hungry, or at least are feeling the need to nosh while flying at 30,000 feet, Delta has also added Rold Gold Tiny Twist Pretzels to their lineup of complimentary snacks.

The pretzels are replacing the Garden Salsa flavored Sun Chips whole grain snacks.

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