DeKalb deputy fired, charged with misusing Flock cameras

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy is facing charges for misusing Flock cameras.

Officials say an internal investigation pointed toward Sgt. Kabiru Salawu using Flock Safety technology for unauthorized uses.

Salawu has been employed with the sheriff’s office since 2009. His employment has been terminated.

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“The public expects and deserves integrity from every member of this agency,” said Sheriff Melody Maddox. “The misuse of law enforcement technology or confidential information for any unauthorized purpose is a serious breach of the public’s trust and will not be tolerated. When misconduct is identified, we act swiftly, hold those responsible accountable, and remain committed to the highest ethical standards.”

He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond on charges of violation of oath of office and misuse of license plate data.

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