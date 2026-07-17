Woman says Camelot condo demolition leaves her homeless, destroyed belongings

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Some seniors who have owned their condos for decades are now homeless after their building was demolished at the Camelot condominium complex. A judge ruled the building wasn’t safe.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes talked to a senior in the City of South Fulton who said she didn’t have enough time or money to get her things out.

This may look like just a pile of debris, but to a senior who owned a home here, this was all she had.

“It hurt my feelings because I’ve been here since 2011,” said Brenda Robinson.

She was in tears when she came back to Camelot Friday, one day after the demolition, and saw what her building looks like now.

“Most of everything I have was still in that building yesterday when they tore it down,” Robinson said.

She knew the demo was coming a couple months ago, when a judge ruled the building was unsafe. But she says the city was supposed to help them.

“After his ruling, he told them they have to find us a place to live – not a place to stay for 30 days. He said find them a place to live, which they have not done,” Robinson said.

A City of South Fulton spokesperson said they don’t handle housing and homelessness support. They said only the county does.

Robinson said no one has helped her.

Community advocate and leader Jill Lindsey says the City of South Fulton should’ve been helping the seniors move their heavy appliances into a storage instead of putting it all on the county.

“Your job is to make sure they followed through before the day of. They didn’t give them enough time. Who can pack up a house when you’ve been living there for 28 years?” she said.

A city spokesperson sent a statement that said in part, “This decision was not made lightly. It was made lawfully, thoughtfully, and with compassion. The city’s priority remains preventing tragedy, protecting public safety, and treating affected individuals with dignity and respect throughout this process.”

“We owned that – so we don’t get nothing. We owned the condo, paid in full. So just get out, basically, just get out," Robinson said.

The city says they matched some money the county handed out – but those Fernandes wanted to know, where’s the money?

Channel 2 Action News will be following up on that.

Channel 2 Action News has previously reported on the crime, fires and corruption at the Camelot Condominiums.

In 2023, two homeowners association leaders were charged with theft after police say they stole nearly $2 million in insurance money meant for victims of a fire.

That same year, we learned police responded to three murders and 13 assaults at the complex.

Just last year, another HOA associate was arrested in a separate case, involving fraud, theft and forgery.

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