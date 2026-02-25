Demolition begins at troubled Camelot Condos in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — One of metro Atlanta’s most troubled and notorious condominium complexes is about to see a major change.

Demolition begins Thursday at the Camelot Condos in South Fulton, marking what city leaders call a milestone in a long-term effort to revitalize the property off Old National Highway.

Fencing went up Wednesday around Building 900 on Camelot Drive as heavy equipment moved in ahead of the teardown. The demolition is expected to take about two weeks.

For years, city officials say progress has been slow because the complex consists of privately owned condominiums with numerous owners. Code enforcement efforts and violations have dragged on as a result.

From NewsDrone 2, the damage is clear. The roof of Building 900 collapsed and burned away in a fire years ago. The building has remained in deteriorating condition ever since.

The city says the demolition is a significant step toward long-term renewal for the community. Residents and those who work in the area say it’s overdue.

“It’s real bad… real, real bad,” one man said.

Henry Burton, who delivers food to the complex several times a week, said the conditions have been dangerous.

“It’s real dangerous. We used to deliver in that building till it got burnt down,” Burton said. “Yeah, it’s a good start. They need to clean it up, man.”

The Camelot complex has been plagued by squatters, multiple fires, and violent crime over the years.

After her son was gunned down at the complex, one grieving mother told Channel 2 Action News, “Camelot is nothing but a death wish.”

In December, one of at least five fires reported at the complex in the past five years injured several residents. At the time, a neighbor questioned how much longer the cycle would continue.

