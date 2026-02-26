9-year-old with special needs says DeKalb teacher choked her

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County teacher has resigned after allegations that she choked one of her students with special needs.

Schumeter Driscol told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that when she started working as a teacher at DeKalb Preparatory Academy, she thought it was the perfect place for her 9-year-old daughter with special needs.

But last month, she says that a teacher assaulted her daughter.

She told Fernandes that she was out of town that day, so the teacher called her godfather, Dion Gates.

“She said, ‘You need to come get Kailee before I put my hands on her or say something outta line, which would cause me to lose my job,’” Gates described.

Driscol said administrators told her they were going to let them see the video. But six weeks later, she says she still hasn’t seen it.

“I put in open records requests, so has my attorney, and we have yet to receive the video,” she said.

According to a document obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the teacher was allowed to resign instead of being fired.

“Acceptance of the resignation allows for an efficient resolution of the personnel matter while maintaining continuity of school operations,” the letter reads in part.

She says she just wants some type of accountability.

“I’m a mother first. This is my only daughter, and I’m gonna go and do the right thing and get justice for my daughter, regardless,” Driscol said.

The parents believe the school brushed the whole thing off.

Fernandes got a statement from the school that did not answer questions about why the teacher was not fired, but it does say that student safety comes first.

