Metro Atlanta jewelry store raid part of multi-state fraud investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers involved in an operation at Malani Jewelers in DeKalb County are currently confiscating the contents of the store.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan is at Malani Jewelers now, where a member of the operation said it is related to a warrant being served out of Texas.

Lithonia Police Chief Donald Dejarnette spoke to Channel 2 Action News, saying Lithonia police and DeKalb County police were assisting at the scene.

Dejarnette said the operation is related to a monthslong investigation with Texas ties, but more information was not immediately available.

The DeKalb County Police Department said the Texas Bureau of Investigation was on the scene as well.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Responding to questions from Channel 2 Action News, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in Texas confirmed the raid at Malani Jewelers was connected to a larger investigation into financial crimes and gold processing.

The sheriff’s office said the raid on Wednesday was “connected to the organized fraud investigation” it announced in January, which was opened to investigate what the sheriff’s office called “a large-scale fraud and money laundering scheme targeting elderly victims in North Texas. The suspects impersonated federal agents and regulatory officials, using false credentials and threats of prosecution to coerce victims into surrendering high-value assets, including gold, cash, and cryptocurrency.”

The sheriff’s office said the raid in DeKalb County was one of three sites involved in a “coordinated multi-state warrant execution” happening on Wednesday in Georgia and Florida.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group