Carroll County businesses cited for selling Kratom to underage buyer, police say

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Twelve Carrollton businesses have been cited after police say they sold Kratom products to an underage buyer during an undercover operation.
According to the Carrollton Police Department, the department’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit conducted a months-long investigation targeting businesses suspected of selling Kratom to individuals under the legal age of 21.
Police said City Hall personnel provided a list of businesses believed to carry Kratom products. Undercover officers then attempted purchases at those locations using a buyer under the age of 21.
During the operation, officers say 12 businesses sold Kratom to the underage individual. In each case, the store clerk who completed the transaction was cited, which police say is consistent with enforcement practices for age-restricted sales violations.
Police identified the following businesses where underage sales occurred:
- Marathon – 813 Bankhead Highway
- Stop ’N Shop – 440 Newnan Road
- MPG – 1260 Bankhead Highway
- BBW – 1213 Maple Street
- Hop-In – 725 Alabama Street
- Shell – 2301 Maple Street
- Carrollton Food Mart – 699 Alabama Street
- Cloud 9 Smoke & Vape – 827-B Maple Street
- Carrollton Tobacco & Vapor – 1670 S. Park Street, Suite 200
- Bankhead Foodmart – 494 Bankhead Highway
- Neighborhood Stop & Shop – 394 Brumbelow Road
- Blue Dream Vape – 207 Brumbelow Road
The police department reminded businesses that Kratom sales to individuals under 21 are prohibited and stressed the importance of verifying customers’ ages.
Officials say the operations were conducted to promote public safety and ensure compliance with the law.
The investigation remains ongoing.
