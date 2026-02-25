Check cashing manager admits role in $3M fraud scheme targeting Georgia bank

MACON, Ga. — The manager of a Georgia check-cashing company pleaded guilty to filing false reports in connection with a $3 million bank fraud conspiracy.

James Kevin Meyers, 57, of Gray, entered the plea on Feb. 18. Meyers faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.

The conviction follows a larger investigation into a scheme targeting a Morris Bank branch in Gray. Meyers managed Mr. Kevin’s Check Cashing in Macon, a money services business.

As a domestic financial institution, the company was required to follow the Bank Secrecy Act, which includes filing currency transaction reports for any cash transactions exceeding $10,000.

Court documents show Meyers failed to properly identify the person receiving the cash in these reports to help conceal a fraudulent loan operation.

The conspiracy involved Ronnie Atkinson, 57, of Macon and Alan Childs, 60, of Gray, who were both previously sentenced for their roles in the bank fraud.

Childs served as the market president for a Morris Bank branch in Gray. In that role, he helped Atkinson obtain numerous loans under his own name and through straw borrowers.

These loans were purportedly for the purchase of equipment and items from various sellers. Instead of legitimate transactions, Morris Bank would issue cashier’s checks to the listed sellers, which Atkinson then brought to Meyers’ check-cashing business.

Meyers or his employees cashed these checks for Atkinson even when the listed payees were not present. Federal regulations required the business to file currency transaction reports for any cash transaction over $10,000.

While Atkinson was the person presenting the checks and receiving the cash, Meyers filed reports listing the names of the payees who were not there. This practice effectively concealed Atkinson’s identity and the true nature of the transactions from federal regulators.

The investigation identified five specific checks cashed in 2022 that were handled this way. These transactions amounted to $166,788, $117,409, $93,338, $126,743 and $280,013. Court documents show Meyers either personally cashed these checks or directed his staff to do so while filing the false reports.

U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes said the investigation was intended to address all levels of the conspiracy. “This investigation shows we will hold all participants in financial crimes accountable,” Keyes said. “Such schemes harm our community and will not be tolerated.”

Robert Gibbs, the supervisory senior special agent in charge of the FBI Atlanta office in Macon, noted that the case highlights the impact of such crimes on the banking infrastructure.

Atkinson was sentenced on Feb. 5 to serve seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in May 2025. Atkinson was also ordered to pay $3,357,073.21 in restitution.

Childs was sentenced on Sept. 17, 2025, to serve 12 months and one day in prison. His sentencing followed in April 2025, guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He was ordered to pay $3,094,200.98 in restitution.

A sentencing date for Meyers will be determined by the court. Following his prison term, Meyers will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

