7-year-old dead, mom shot in west Atlanta neighborhood, family says

ATLANTA — A young girl is dead and her mother remains hospitalized after police say they were shot on Tuesday night.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified as 7-year-old Zoey Price.

Officers were called to Tiger Flowers Drive NW near Joseph E. Boone Blvd. where they found two victims just after 9:45 p.m.

Family members confirmed to Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that the victims were Price and her mother. Police say the girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but died from her injuries.

The mother was also taken to the hospital, but is alert, conscious and breathing.

Investigators have not shared details on possible suspects. But Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum had this message for them.

“You know you who are. If you’re watching this broadcast, we’re going to take you into custody,” he said.

