Secretary dies while working at Cobb County elementary school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County elementary school is mourning the loss of a beloved secretary on Tuesday.

The school district confirmed that a secretary at Mableton Elementary School passed away while at work.

They say nursing staff and emergency personnel responded immediately, but could not be saved.

While no students were present, the district says the “heartbreaking” loss was felt across the school.

Counselors and district support staff are being made available for students and staff.

Her name has not been released.

