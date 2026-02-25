Secretary dies while working at Cobb County elementary school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County elementary school is mourning the loss of a beloved secretary on Tuesday.
The school district confirmed that a secretary at Mableton Elementary School passed away while at work.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They say nursing staff and emergency personnel responded immediately, but could not be saved.
While no students were present, the district says the “heartbreaking” loss was felt across the school.
TRENDING STORIES:
- High Museum of Art chief operating officer resigns after $600,000 reportedly stolen
- Man shot, hospitalized after lunging at officers with knife in Buckhead
- Metro college student who legally bought stolen gun without knowing has charges dropped
Counselors and district support staff are being made available for students and staff.
Her name has not been released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group