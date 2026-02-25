Man shot, hospitalized after lunging at officers with knife in Buckhead

ATLANTA — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot by an Atlanta police officer on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials say they were called to an apartment complex around 2 p.m. by a woman who said she had gotten into a dispute with a man she had recently met.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified that man as 59-year-old Randee Gilliam of Lithonia.

The GBI says the woman reported that Gilliam forced his way into her home, became angry and damaged some property and left. That’s when the woman says she left and called 911.

She also told them that she had seen him doing drugs.

A maintenance worker reported that he saw Gilliam armed with a knife and crowbar.

That’s when the maintenance worker went into the leasing office, locked the door and called 911.

When four officers arrived, they found Gilliam on Lenox Road and told him to drop the knife.

Instead, he lunged at the officers and one of them fired their weapon, hitting the man once or twice. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is listed as stable.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw that Lenox Road is blocked as police investigate.

