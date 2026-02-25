High Museum of Art chief operating officer resigns after $600,000 reportedly stolen

ATLANTA — The chief operating officer for the High Museum of Art has resigned after an investigation into “financial irregularities.”

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the email sent to board members about Brady Lum’s resignation.

According to a news release published by the museum, Lum joined in 2019 and was responsible for planning, management and control of financial activities at the museum.

The Woodruff Arts Center’s Governing Board launched an investigation into Lum’s activity in December and also hired an outside law firm to review it.

“It became clear during the investigation that approximately $600,000 was stolen and we believe Lum abused his executive-level position at the High to access the money and hide what he’d done for several years,” the email states.

The board told the law firm to refer the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine possible criminal prosecution.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to museum visitors on Tuesday.

“The money ought to go to the museum not in somebody’s pocket,” Bill Dowell said.

“I don’t really blame the museum or the board for the actions of this one person,” Jane Sequins said.

The Woodruff Arts Center shared a statement that said they do not anticipate this harming the museum’s finances.

This past December, the leadership of the High Museum of Art identified financial irregularities within its organization. These irregularities were immediately shared with the High Museum’s Executive Committee and reported to the Woodruff Arts Center’s Governing Board. A special committee was appointed and promptly initiated an independent review to understand the scope of this issue. It became clear during the investigation that approximately $600,000 was stolen. The review ultimately traced the irregularities back to High Museum COO Brady Lum, who had been placed on administrative leave during this period and has since resigned. To ensure accountability and appropriate oversight, the Woodruff Arts Center’s Governing Board directed the outside law firm leading the independent review to refer this matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta for potential criminal prosecution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will determine next steps. We do not anticipate any impact on the High Museum or the Woodruff Arts Center’s financial stability or operations. We’ve engaged an independent forensic auditor and other experts to review this matter and identify improvements to strengthen the High Museum and Woodruff Arts Center’s processes. We are committed to strong stewardship of the generous support entrusted to us by our patrons and community. — Woodruff Arts Center

