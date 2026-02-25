Alligator found inside home during man’s arrest on child sex charges, deputies say

JASPER COUNTY, SC — A man is facing multiple sexual offense charges after deputies say an investigation led to his arrest.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, James Allen Beckett, 64, of Ridgeland, SC, was arrested Thursday following interviews and an extensive investigation, as deputies described it.

Beckett is charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor (first degree) and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (first degree).

During the execution of a search warrant at Beckett’s home, deputies say they also found an alligator being kept illegally.

The sheriff’s office contacted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, which responded to help with the safe removal of the animal.

Deputies say the investigation remains ongoing.

