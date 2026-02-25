Arrest made in string of brush fires near Dunwoody shopping center

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man has been arrested after police say he was caught near one of several brush fires set early Wednesday morning near a Dunwoody shopping center.

Dunwoody officers first responded around 12:50 a.m. to the Kingsley Apartment complex area off Mt. Vernon Road regarding an outside fire.

When officers arrived, they discovered the fire was behind the shopping center at 1155 Mt. Vernon Road. About 30 minutes later, a second brush fire was reported on the Perimeter Center West side of the same shopping center.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway after another brush fire was spotted along the roadway near Joey D’s Oak Room.

At 3 a.m., a fourth brush fire was discovered at the bottom of a ravine between 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway and 12010 Ashford Crossing.

Dunwoody police say when officers arrived at that scene, they found a man standing near the fire, allegedly throwing sticks and debris into the flames. When officers approached, the man ran but was quickly caught and arrested.

Authorities identified the suspect as John Lamb. He is charged with two counts of arson and one count of obstruction.

No injuries were reported, and police say they are not aware of any damage to nearby businesses.

Investigators believe a second person may also be involved in setting fires. About an hour after Lamb was taken into custody, another fire was reported within the city. Police say they currently have no information about that suspect.

The Sandy Springs Police Department also told Channel 2 Action News that Lamb was suspected of setting five fires in the city limits and was pursuing warrants for his arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

