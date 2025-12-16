Camelot fire: Troubled condo complex residents say large cement blocks complicated response

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Families are questioning what started yet another fire at The Camelot condominium complex. It’s the fifth fire in five years, and police are investigating to see if it’s arson.

People say firefighters had a hard time getting to the actual fire because the second entrance to Camelot is blocked by huge cement blocks. Firetrucks couldn’t get through.

Neighbors believe it delayed help, and they want these blocks removed.

Some neighbors who lost everything in Friday’s fire are collecting anything that can be salvaged.

“It’s like how many days before Christmas, New Years, and people have nothing,” one resident said.

Neighbors want to know why there have been five fires in five years at Camelot.

Police are also investigating three HOA board members who are facing charges for forgery, fraud and stealing insurance moneypolice say was supposed to go the owners after a few of the fires…

Police aren’t saying the board members facing charges are connected to the arson investigation.

HOA President Tabetha Rowe, who is facing charges,- was on the property during Friday’s fire.

While Channel 2 was asking her questions, a neighbor confronted her, telling her to “get outta here.”

Many neighbors feel the same way. They just want to know what to do next after losing everything.

They said - the $350 they got from American Red Cross - has already been spent on food and shelter.

One neighbor is still having nightmares about escaping the building Friday

“I went to the front door. It was like the movie ”Backdraft," the whole stairwell was completely engulfed in flames. So you really had no chance to grab any last-minute belongings. You just had to head for the hills," the neighbor said.

The district attorney’s office is still gathering evidence on the charges the 3 HOA board members are facing. And as soon as fire investigators tell us, Channel 2 will share the cause of this latest fire.

