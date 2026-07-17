Flash flood warning issued in north Georgia counties

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Fannin and Gilmer counties until 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Between 1.5 - 3.0 inches of rain has fallen and an additional 2 - 3 inches is possible from slow moving storms in this area.

Watch for flash flooding of small creeks and streams, streets, low-lying areas.

Scattered storms will move through parts of north Georgia to start the weekend. And the dangerous heat also returns.

A few strong or severe storms are possible each day. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking storms that develop, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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As for our temperatures, it will turn hotter again in the days ahead with highs in the 90s. A heat advisory will go into effect Friday for parts of our area for heat index values up to 108 degrees possible.

The advisory will last from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the following counties: Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam and Walton.

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